Bleich signed a minor-league contract with the Red Sox on Thursday, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Bleich will join the Red Sox after being cut loose by the Phillies prior to the start of the season. The 31-year-old southpaw made his major-league debut with the A's last season, allowing two runs on two hits while recording just one out in two appearances. He'll serve as organizational bullpen depth.

