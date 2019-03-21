Jeremy Bleich: Cut by Phillies
Bleich was released by the Phillies on Thursday, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Bleich struck out 11 batters in nine spring innings but also walked seven. The 31-year-old has thrown just one third of an inning in his big-league career, so he'll be looking for a minor-league deal as his next contract.
More News
-
Phillies' Jeremy Bleich: Inks deal with Phillies•
-
Athletics' Jeremy Bleich: Outrighted to Triple-A•
-
Athletics' Jeremy Bleich: Designated for assignment•
-
Athletics' Jeremy Bleich: Sent back to minors•
-
Athletics' Jeremy Bleich: Called up Friday•
-
Athletics' Jeremy Bleich: Sent to minor-league camp•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Spring Notes: A's lose Luzardo
Jesus Luzardo won't be on the opening day roster, but Scott White identifies some other spring...
-
Top 100 Prospects for 2019
Eloy Jimenez doesn't top the list, but it's looking like he'll beat Vladimir Guerrero to the...
-
Outfield Tiers 3.0
Outfield is never lacking in options, as Scott White's tiers show, even if it's thin at the...
-
Jimenez ready for opening day
The service time waiting game likely no longer applies to hot White Sox prospect Eloy Jimenez,...
-
Baseball is back! Draft strategies
Did you get up early to watch the season opener from Japan? Heath Cummings and Adam Aizer did,...
-
Spring Notes: Are Bird, Cessa worth it?
Injuries have opened the door for Greg Bird and Luis Cessa to make the Yankees opening day...