Athletics' Jeremy Bleich: Sent back to minors
The Athletics optioned Bleich to Triple-A Nashville on Sunday.
His demotion clears a spot on the active roster for Jeurys Familia, whom the Athletics acquired Saturday in a deal with the Mets. Bleich made two appearances during his stint with the big club, retiring only one batter and giving up two runs on two hits.
