Athletics' Jeremy Bleich: Outrighted to Triple-A
Bleich was outrighted to Triple-A Nashville on Friday.
Bleich was designated for assignment on Monday and went unclaimed on waivers. The 31-year-old will head to Triple-A after making his first two career big-league appearances, going back to the organizational depth role in which he's spent the majority of his career.
