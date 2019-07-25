Twins' Jeremy Bleich: Traded to Twins
Bleich was traded from the Red Sox to the Twins in exchange for cash considerations.
Bleich will report to Triple-A Rochester. Prior to being dealt to Minnesota, the southpaw struggled to a 5.59 ERA, 1.52 WHIP and 17:8 K:BB in 19.1 innings with Triple-A Pawtucket. The 32-year-old has made two big-league appearances in his career (both last year with the Athletics), allowing two runs on two hits while recording just one out (via strikeout) in those outings.
