Bleich was traded from the Red Sox to the Twins in exchange for cash considerations.

Bleich will report to Triple-A Rochester. Prior to being dealt to Minnesota, the southpaw struggled to a 5.59 ERA, 1.52 WHIP and 17:8 K:BB in 19.1 innings with Triple-A Pawtucket. The 32-year-old has made two big-league appearances in his career (both last year with the Athletics), allowing two runs on two hits while recording just one out (via strikeout) in those outings.

More News
Our Latest Stories