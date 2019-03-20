Blevins is not listed on the Athletics' roster for the season-opening series in Japan.

Blevins was expected to travel with the team to Japan -- it's currently unclear if he made the trip -- but he is not present on the team's 28-man roster of available players. The 35-year-old did little to earn a roster spot this spring with eight runs allowed over three innings, and according to Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle, he will able able to opt out of the contract if not in the majors by the end of April.