Jerry Blevins: Cut loose by Giants
Blevins was released by the Giants in March, Baseball America reports.
In camp as a non-roster invitee, Blevins gave up nine earned runs in 3.2 innings this spring, which sealed his fate. The 36-year-old southpaw had a 3.90 ERA in 32.1 innings for the Braves last year, but his FIP has been north of 4.60 in each of the last two seasons.
