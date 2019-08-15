Braves' Jerry Blevins: Gets first save
Blevins struck out the only batter he faced to record his first save in a 6-4 win over the Mets on Wednesday.
After using Shane Greene in the eighth inning, the Braves turned to Blevins to relieve Mark Melancon with two outs in the ninth frame and the bases loaded. Blevins struck out Michael Conforto to nail down his first save. Lefties continue to struggle with Blevins, hitting .150 against him. The 35-year-old has a 3.33 ERA in 33 appearances this season.
