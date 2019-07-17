Braves' Jerry Blevins: Makes rare lengthy appearance
Blevins allowed a run on one hit and two walks over two innings of relief in Tuesday's loss to the Brewers.
The 35-year-old more typically gets used as a LOOGY -- Tuesday's outing was his longest of the year -- but Blevins hadn't pitched since July 2 and was plenty rested, and he helped save the rest of the bullpen in a 13-1 rout. He now has a 4.15 ERA, 1.56 WHIP and 22:11 K:BB through 17.1 mostly low-leverage innings this season.
