Blevins allowed a run on one hit and two walks over two innings of relief in Tuesday's loss to the Brewers.

The 35-year-old more typically gets used as a LOOGY -- Tuesday's outing was his longest of the year -- but Blevins hadn't pitched since July 2 and was plenty rested, and he helped save the rest of the bullpen in a 13-1 rout. He now has a 4.15 ERA, 1.56 WHIP and 22:11 K:BB through 17.1 mostly low-leverage innings this season.