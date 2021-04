Blevins announced via his personal Twitter account Tuesday that he elected to retire from professional baseball.

The 37-year-old signed a minor-league deal with the Mets this offseason and was reassigned to minor-league camp at the end of spring training, and he's now opted to call it a career. Blevins posted a 3.54 ERA and 1.24 WHIP across 495.1 innings over 13 seasons in the big-leagues with the Athletics, Mets, Braves and Nationals.