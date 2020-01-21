Blevins signed a minor-league contract with San Francisco on Monday, which includes an invitation to spring training, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Blevins posted a 3.90 ERA and 1.27 WHIP with a 37:16 K:BB over 32.1 frames last season with the Braves out of the bullpen, registering 10 holds and a save over that span. He'll get a chance to win a roster spot in San Francisco with a strong showing in spring training.