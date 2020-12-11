Blevins signed a minor-league contract with the Mets on Friday, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.
Blevins was released by the Giants in April, but he'll land a minor-league deal with the Mets heading into 2021. While it's not yet clear whether the deal includes an invitation to spring training, the 37-year-old will likely have the chance to compete for a major-league roster spot next season. Blevins spent four seasons with the Mets before posting a 3.90 ERA and 1.27 WHIP over 32.1 innings with Atlanta in 2019.