MRI results revealed a sprained ACL in Bleday's left knee Tuesday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Athletics manager Mark Kotsay didn't rule Bleday out for the rest of the season, but there is no guarantee he makes it back before the end of the year. If Bleday remains out, he will finish 2023 with a .203/.313/.373 slash line with 10 homers and 27 RBI across 284 plate appearances. Carlos Perez (thumb) was brought back from the IL on Tuesday to fill Bleday's roster spot.