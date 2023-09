Estes is slated to start Wednesday's game in Minnesota.

Despite being roughed up for five earned runs on six hits and one walk over 4.2 innings in his MLB debut last week against the Mariners, Estes will make a second straight turn through the rotation as the season winds down. The 22-year-old right-hander will look to turn in better results Wednesday as he aims to build a case for a spot Oakland's 2024 Opening Day rotation.