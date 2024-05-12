Estes (1-0) earned the win in Saturday's 8-1 victory over the Mariners, allowing one run on two hits and no walks over five innings while striking out five.

Estes was efficient throughout his five innings of work, doing much of the damage with his slider and four-seamer. While he threw only eight of his 17 first pitches for strikes, the right-hander was frequently able to work his way back from being down in the count and gave up only two hits on the night, though one of those was a home run. Estes also took a liner off his right bicep in the first but still managed to scoop it up and retire Julio Rodriguez for the out at first base before waving off the trainer and continuing on with the inning. Estes' 2024 MLB debut was an impressive one, but it's unclear if he'll stick around with the big club for another turn through the rotation.