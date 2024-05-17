Estes (1-1) was hit with the loss Thursday against the Astros, allowing eight runs on eight hits and four walks over 3.2 innings while striking out four.

Estes struggled with his command out of the gate and was lucky to get through the first two innings unscathed despite allowing four batters to reach over that span. However, it would finally catch up with the 22-year-old right-hander in the third after he issued a walk to Kyle Tucker to open the frame, which would eventually lead to six runs coming across for Houston in the inning. Estes would surrender another two runs in the fourth and actually allowed the leadoff man to reach in all four innings in which he appeared. He threw just 61 pitches over five frames in his first outing and did not walk a batter, but needed 89 pitches to get through 3.2 innings Thursday, while issuing four free passes.