Estes allowed six runs on eight hits and a walk while striking out two over 2.2 innings in a no-decision versus the Twins in Game 2 of Sunday's doubleheader.

Both Estes and Twins starter Chris Paddack were hit hard in the early innings, and neither completed three frames. This was Estes' shortest outing of the season, and it's the first time in four starts he's given up more than three runs. The right-hander is now at a 5.97 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 30:9 K:BB through 34.2 innings over seven starts. His next outing is projected to come at home in a rematch versus the Twins.