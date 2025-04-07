The Athletics optioned Estes to Triple-A Las Vegas on Monday.
Estes was pummeled for 12 runs over seven innings of work in his two starts and it has cost him his spot in the rotation and on the roster. The Athletics have not revealed who will replace Estes in the rotation, but Mitch Spence is an obvious candidate.
