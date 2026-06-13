Athletics' Joey Estes: Drawing spot start Saturday

Estes is slated to start Saturday's game against the Rockies at Las Vegas Ballpark, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

The Athletics recalled Estes from Triple-A Las Vegas on Tuesday, and after he wasn't needed in relief in any of the team's ensuing three games, he'll be available to step into the vacant spot in the rotation for his 2026 MLB debut. The 24-year-old righty is likely in line for just a spot start, as Aaron Civale (shoulder) is poised to return from the 15-day injured list to slot into the rotation next week following a successful rehab outing with the Triple-A club Thursday. Estes will be making his start in a familiar setting Saturday with the Athletics hosting the Rockies at their Triple-A park in Las Vegas, but he shouldn't be on the radar as a streaming option while pitching 2,000 feet above sea level in extreme heat. He submitted a 5.95 ERA, 1.49 WHIP and 39:28 K:BB across 59 innings over his 12 starts in the hitter-friendly Pacific Coast League prior to his call-up.