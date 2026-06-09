Athletics' Joey Estes: Gets call from Triple-A

The Athletics recalled Estes from Triple-A Las Vegas on Tuesday.

Estes has accumulated a 5.95 ERA and 1.49 WHIP in 59 innings (12 starts) at Triple-A this season, but he'll be welcomed back into the majors as the replacement on the active roster for Kade Morris, who was optioned to Las Vegas. Though the demotion of Morris creates a void in the big-league rotation, it's unclear if Estes will be the top choice to fill the open spot. Along with Estes, Mason Barnett is a candidate to join the rotation after striking out seven over four shutout innings of long relief in his most recent appearance Friday in Houston. With an off day on tap Thursday, the Athletics could get by without a fifth starter until next week, so Estes will likely be available out of the bullpen for at least the next couple of games.