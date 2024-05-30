Estes allowed one run on two hits and two walks while striking out five batters over five innings in a no-decision against Tampa Bay on Wednesday.

The only run Estes allowed came in the fourth inning, when he began the frame by hitting Isaac Paredes with a pitch before serving up a run-scoring triple off the bat of Brandon Lowe. Promisingly, Estes recovered to retire the next three batters without allowing Lowe to cross the plate, and he finished off his outing with another scoreless inning. Though Estes holds a 6.10 ERA through 20.2 frames this season, he's held his own in three of his four starts -- the poor earned-run average is largely due to an eight-run, 3.2-inning blowup against Houston in his second appearance.