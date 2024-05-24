Estes allowed four runs on seven hits while striking out six and walking none over seven innings in a no-decision versus the Rockies on Thursday.

Estes was much better Thursday than in his previous start, landing 73 of his 93 pitches for strikes. That efficiency gave him his longest outing of the season, though it was far from a strong showing. The Rockies got to him for two runs in each of the first and sixth innings, but the Athletics' comeback got him off the hook for the loss. Estes is at a 7.47 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 15:4 K:BB over 15.2 innings over three starts this season. He's projected to make his next start on the road versus the Rays.