Estes is slated to start Thursday's game against the Astros in Houston, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

He'll be awarded his second straight turn through the rotation after striking out five and allowing just one run over five innings last weekend in Seattle following his call-up from Triple-A Las Vegas. Estes could be in line for an extended run in the big-league rotation with Paul Blackburn (foot) recently going on the injured list and with Alex Wood (shoulder) also at risk of being deactivated.