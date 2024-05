Estes will be recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas to start Saturday's game against the Mariners, Martin Gallegos of MLB.comreports.

Estes has accumulated a 6.04 ERA and 1.46 WHIP across 28.1 innings in Triple-A, but he will come up from the minors for his season debut nonetheless. The 22-year-old right-hander gave up eight earned runs in major-league innings last season, and he isn't a recommended streaming option for Saturday.