The Athletics recalled Estes from Triple-A Las Vegas ahead of his start against the Mariners on Saturday.

Despite a 2-3 record with a 6.04 ERA and 1.46 WHIP in Triple-A this season, Estes will take to the mound for the Athletics on Saturday in his season debut. The 22-year-old right-hander started in two games for Oakland last season, going 0-1 with a 7.20 ERA and 1.40 WHIP over 10 innings. To make room for Estes, the Athletics optioned left-hander Easton Lucas to Triple-A Las Vegas.