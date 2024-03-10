Estes was optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas on Sunday.
Estes appeared in three games with the Athletics this spring, allowing one run on two hits and a walk while striking out eight batters over seven innings. The right-hander produced a 5.23 ERA over 32.2 frames in seven appearances, including six starts, with Triple-A Las Vegas last season.
