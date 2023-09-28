Estes worked 5.1 innings in a no-decision against Minnesota on Wednesday, allowing three runs on six hits and one walk while striking out five batters.

Estes was shaky early, giving up a solo homer to Edouard Julien in the first inning and yielding another run in the second. The right-hander mostly settled in from there, holding the Twins scoreless across the third to fifth frames before being charged with another run following his departure in the sixth. Estes threw 75 pitches in the start, so this was presumably his final appearance of the campaign. If that's the case, he'll finish with 7.20 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 7:2 K:BB over 10 innings during his first taste of the majors. He'll look to earn a rotation spot coming out of spring training in 2024.