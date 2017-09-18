Wendle went 1-for-4 with a grand slam in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Phillies.

The 27-year-old's 381-foot shot to right with the bases jammed in the sixth erased a 3-2 deficit and ended up being the difference in the contest. Wendle had only seen five at-bats with the big-league club coming into Sunday's contest, and his timely round tripper was only the second of his brief major-league career. He figures to continue logging occasional starts for the balance of the regular season.