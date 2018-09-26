Athletics' Jonathan Lucroy: Grabs breather
Lucroy is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Mariners.
Lucroy will get what appears to be a routine day off following five straight starts during which he hit .333/.389/.600 with a homer and two RBI. Josh Phegley will set up behind the dish in place of Lucroy in Wednesday's series finale.
