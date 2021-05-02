The Athletics recalled Weems from their alternate training site Sunday.
He'll join the big-league bullpen as a replacement for J.B. Wendelken (oblique), who was placed on the 10-day injured list in a corresponding move. Over the past two seasons, Weems has made 12 relief appearances for the Athletics, posting a 3.31 ERA and 21:8 K:BB in 16.1 innings.
