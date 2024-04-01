Weems wasn't available to pitch Monday due to illness, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.
Weems tossed a scoreless frame Saturday against the Reds but was unavailable in a close ballgame Monday afternoon. He'll be considered day-to-day until further notice. Matt Barnes and Robert Garcia were turned to in a high-leverage situation Monday and could continue to see chances until Weems is back at full strength.
