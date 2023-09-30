Weems (5-0) was credited with the win Friday, giving up one run on two hits and two walks over one inning of relief in the Nationals' 10-6 victory over Atlanta. He struck out one.

The 30-year-old right-hander got tagged for a run for the third time in his last four appearances as he experiences a late-season fade, but Weems was still able to vulture one more win. He's stumbled to a 5.06 ERA, 1.59 WHIP and 10:10 K:BB through 10.2 innings in September, and he's far from guaranteed a key role in the Nationals' 2024 bullpen despite his 96 mph fastball and sharp slider.