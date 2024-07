Weems has posted a 5.68 ERA, 1.55 WHIP and 32:19 K:BB through 38 innings with one win and four holds in 37 appearances.

The converted catcher was a fairly reliable bullpen option for the Nationals in 2023, but Weems has regressed nearly across the board this season, with his 18.7 percent strikeout rate and 9.2 percent whiff rate being career lows. The 31-year-old righty hasn't picked up a hold since late April, and that seems unlikely to change in the second half.