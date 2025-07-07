Jordan Weems: Becomes free agent
Weems elected free agency after clearing waivers Monday.
Houston designated Weems for assignment Friday after he made two relief appearances for the big club while allowing two earned runs over three innings. Because he's been previously DFA'd during his career, Weems had the ability to pursue free agency rather than accepting an outright assignment to the minors. He'll likely be on the lookout for a minor-league deal with Houston or another organization.