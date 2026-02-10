Weems agreed to a minor-league contract with the Dodgers on Monday, which includes an invitation to spring training, Sonja Chen of MLB.com reports.

Weems spent the majority of his time a season ago with Triple-A Sugar Land, though he briefly appeared in the big leagues, where he was rocked for seven runs in 4.1 innings of work. He'll compete for a spot in LA's bullpen after putting pen to paper on a minor-league deal Monday.