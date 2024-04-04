Weems (illness) struck out a batter and worked around a walk while allowing no runs over two-thirds of an inning of relief en route to notching his first hold of the season in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Pirates.

Weems battled an illness earlier in the week that left him unavailable for the Nationals' series opener versus Pittsburgh, but he looks to be in the clear on the health front. After turning in a 3.62 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 60:28 K:BB in 54.2 innings over his 51 appearances with Washington in 2023, Weems should be a key part of the bridge to the ninth inning this season.