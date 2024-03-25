Weems has posted a 10:3 K:BB without allowing a home run over 9.2 Grapefruit League innings this spring.

The 31-year-old converted catcher established himself as a reliable bullpen option with the Nationals in 2023, recording five wins and seven holds over 51 appearances with a 3.62 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 60:28 K:BB. Weems is on the fringes of high-leverage usage but will begin the season behind Kyle Finnegan, Hunter Harvey and Tanner Rainey in the pecking order from the right side, making him unlikely to see any save chances.