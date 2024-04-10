Weems (1-0) recorded a blown save and a win Tuesday against the Giants, giving up two runs (one earned) on three hits in an inning of relief. He struck out one.

The right-hander entered a 3-1 game in the sixth inning and couldn't close the door, but the Nationals answered back with a go-ahead run in the top of the seventh. Weems has been solid in the early going, appearing in five of Washington's 11 games and posting a 1.80 ERA and 5:2 K:BB over five innings with two holds in addition to Tuesday's win.