Sears did not factor into the decision Sunday, allowing one run (zero earned) on one hit and three walks over five innings against Boston. He struck out four.

After hurling 7.1 scoreless innings against the Tigers last time out, Sears posted another five innings without an earned run Sunday. Sears enters the All-Star break on a high note, having gone seven or more innings in three of his last five appearances, a stretch in which he has surrendered 19 hits and owns a 3.26 ERA over 30.1 innings. Though the lefty has been one of Oakland's top arms this season, he's struggled with keeping the ball inside the park, giving up 1.7 HR/9 on the year.