Waldichuk (elbow) experienced a setback after throwing a 25-pitch live batting practice April 29 and is shut down for the time being, MLB.com reports.

The left-hander has not thrown since that session and is slated to be reevaluated in coming days. It's naturally a tough break for Waldichuk, who opened the season on the 60-day IL but had been making uninterrupted progress prior to this recent stumble. Given Waldichuk will almost certainly require a full-length rehab assignment whenever he is cleared for game action, he may be hard-pressed to be ready for activation before mid-June.