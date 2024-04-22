Waldichuk (elbow) could begin a rehab assignment sometime next week, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

The lefty has joined the Athletics on their road trip and will throw four bullpen sessions before being sent out on a rehab assignment. Waldichuk was diagnosed last October with a UCL sprain and flexor strain, but he chose a more conservative Tenex procedure to remove scar tissue and help alleviate pain. He will be built up as a starter, so Waldichuk would figure to need most, if not all, of his 30-day rehab allotment before being considered for the A's rotation. The southpaw is on the 60-day injured list, so he won't be eligible for activation until late May.