Waldichuk will undergo left elbow surgery Wednesday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Waldichuk elected to have a more conservative procedure after being diagnosed with a UCL sprain and flexor strain last October, but he recently had a setback and will require another operation. The Athletics won't provide more details until Waldichuk's surgery is completed Wednesday, but the upcoming procedure promises to be more invasive and will likely prevent him from pitching this season.