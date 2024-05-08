Waldichuk (elbow) will visit with Dr. Neal ElAttrache on Monday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Waldichuk recently had a setback while throwing a live batting practice session. He was diagnosed last October with a UCL sprain and flexor strain but chose a more conservative Tenex procedure to remove scar tissue and help alleviate pain. More will be known after Monday's exam, but his upcoming meeting with Dr. ElAttrache would seem to suggest that Waldichuk's treatment plan hasn't panned out as anticipated.