Waldichuk (elbow) threw a successful 30-pitch bullpen session Tuesday, MLB.com reports. "Waldichuk looked really good and got his velocity up from his last bullpen," said A's manager Mark Kotsay. "He's trending in the right direction."

Waldichuk has now thrown three bullpen sessions over the last eight days alone, certainly an encouraging sign with respect to his surgically repaired elbow's strength. The left-hander is slated to throw additional bullpen sessions during the Athletics' road trip before facing hitters in a simulated game at some point next week, after which he'll head out on a rehab assignment, per Kotsay.