Waldichuk (elbow) threw a successful 30-pitch bullpen session Tuesday, MLB.com reports. "Waldichuk looked really good and got his velocity up from his last bullpen," said A's manager Mark Kotsay. "He's trending in the right direction."
Waldichuk has now thrown three bullpen sessions over the last eight days alone, certainly an encouraging sign with respect to his surgically repaired elbow's strength. The left-hander is slated to throw additional bullpen sessions during the Athletics' road trip before facing hitters in a simulated game at some point next week, after which he'll head out on a rehab assignment, per Kotsay.
More News
-
Athletics' Ken Waldichuk: Nearing rehab assignment•
-
Athletics' Ken Waldichuk: Another good bullpen Friday•
-
Athletics' Ken Waldichuk: Encouraging bullpen Monday•
-
Athletics' Ken Waldichuk: Bullpen session on tap•
-
Athletics' Ken Waldichuk: Progress encouraging•
-
Athletics' Ken Waldichuk: Opens season on 60-day IL•