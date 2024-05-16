Waldichuk underwent Tommy John surgery on his left elbow Wednesday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
Waldichuk was initially diagnosed with a UCL tear last October. He opted for a minor procedure on his elbow last fall in hopes of avoiding the surgery he eventually had Wednesday. The left-hander figures to be sidelined until around midseason of 2025.
