Waldichuk (elbow) threw 25 pitches against live hitters Monday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
Waldichuk continues to advance in his rehab, and he's now scheduled to throw a sim game before potentially being sent out on a rehab assignment, per Gallegos. The southpaw figures to get a day or two off before his scheduled sim game.
