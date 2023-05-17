Muller did not factor into the decision Tuesday, allowing five runs on eight hits over four innings against the Diamondbacks. He struck out three.

Muller's start seemed to be doomed from the get-go, as Christian Walker tagged him for a two-run home run in the first inning that scored Emmanuel Rivera and increased Muller's streak of allowing a home run to seven straight starts. The lefty ended up allowing five runs, marking his third consecutive appearance giving up at least five runs. If there was any positive takeaway from Tuesday's contest, it would be that Muller didn't hand out a single walk for the first time all year. Considering Muller has yet to go six innings in a start and has only struck out more than three batters two times in nine appearances. Muller offers little value to fantasy managers.