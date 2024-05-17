Muller could follow starter Mitch Spence as a long reliever during Friday's game against the Royals, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

With the A's rotation plagued by injuries, Muller was initially an option to start Friday's series opener. However, Oakland will hand the ball to Mitch Spence -- who's gone three or more innings six times this season -- to start the contest. Still, Muller could follow Spence and see multiple innings of work if needed.