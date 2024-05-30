The Athletics placed Muller on the 15-day injured list Thursday with left shoulder tendinitis.
Muller looked to be a potential candidate to fill the opening in the Oakland rotation Thursday in Tampa Bay, but his shoulder injury will end up thwarting those plans. The Athletics called up lefty Hogan Harris from Triple-A Las Vegas in a corresponding move, and he could factor into the team's pitching plans for Thursday's series finale.
