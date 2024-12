Muller signed a a contract Sunday with the Chunichi Dragons of Nippon Professional Baseball, Lindsay Crosby of AthlonSports.com reports.

Muller elected free agency this offseason after being outrighted off the Athletics' 40-man roster and has decided to continue his career overseas. The 27-year-old left-hander has spent the last two seasons with the Athletics and tallied a 4.01 ERA in 49.1 innings during 2024.